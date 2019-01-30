Tovino Thomas’ Luca goes on floors

Luca went on floors, on Wednesday, two years after it was announced by Tovino Thomas. The film was launched in Kochi following a pooja at a temple.

Billed as a romantic entertainer, Tovino and Ahaana Krishna of Njan Steve Lopez fame will be seen in the lead roles. The film is helmed by debutant Arun Bose, who has also written it along with Mridul George. The crew also includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Nikhil Venu and music director Sooraj S. Kurup.

Tovino Thomas has at least nine films in his kitty. The actor has played a key role in Prithviraj’s Lucifer, which boasts of an all-star cast led by superstar Mohanlal. He also has two other multi-starrers in the pipeline, including Virus and Uyare. Another film titled And The Oscar Goes To is also in the post-production stage.

This year, Tovino will make his debut as a producer with Kilometres and Kilometres. He has played the lead role in the upcoming comedy entertainer, which is directed by Jeo Baby of 2 Pennkuttikal fame.

The actor has also announced a superhero film titled Minnal Murali, which will be helmed by Basil Joseph.