Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali to star in film on 2018 Kerala floods

Actor-producer Fahadh Faasil took to social media to unveil the first poster of director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, which is based on the 2018 Kerala floods. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narein, Lal, Indrans and Aju Varghese among others.

Sharing the first poster of 2018, Fahadh wrote, “The story of the brave Keralites who fought together the flood that drenched the state in 2018. Unveiling the title of the movie. Revealing the story of the real heroes. EVERYONE IS A HERO.”

Director Jude Anthany Joseph took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about 2018 through a long note. He wrote, “4 years ago, 2018 October 16, I announced a movie. A big movie about how Malayalis faced the floods together irrespective of caste, religion and party differences. Those who heard the story were not fully convinced. Some crew members said it was impossible to shoot the film. My co-writer Akhil P Dharmajan was the only one who expressed confidence in me. The days went by. Covid hit and everyone forgot the movie. But I could not sleep. I refused to let go off this dream project.”

Jude further wrote about the uncertainty that surrounded his film 2018 till Sara’s released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The critical reception for Sara’s encouraged the director to take up 2018 again, this time with the full support of producers Venu Kunnappilly, Anto Joseph and GK Padmakumar.

The director concluded the note by writing, “My heart is full right now. I say it from the bottom of my heart that we gave our bodies and minds for the shooting of the film in the last 6 months. Chase your dreams. No matter what, or how people tell you, just chase your dreams and this entire universe will make it happen for you.”

Due to unusual rainfall, severe floods affected Kerala in 2018. According to reports, the floods claimed 483 lives and it was said to be the worst flood in Kerala in nearly a century.