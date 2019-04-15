Tovino Thomas’ Kalki gets a release date

On the occasion of Vishu, Tovino Thomas unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Kalki. The poster featuring a bulked up Tovino also confirmed the release date of the cop drama as August 8.

Tovino plays the role of a cop in Kalki. It is said that the character was inspired by superstar Mammootty’s iconic police officer character, Inspector Balram. The film will mark the directorial debut of Praveen Prabharam, who worked as an assistant in films like Second Show and Theevandi. He has co-written the film with writer Sujin Sujathan.

Tovino Thomas was last seen in Mohanlal’s box office hit Lucifer. The actor played a key role in the film that boasted of an all-star cast. He has also completed shooting for Virus, Uyare and And The Oscar Goes To.

On Monday, Tovino also announced the release date of the trailer of Uyare, which has Parvathy in the lead. She plays the role of an acid-attack survivor in the film, which is helmed by late filmmaker Rajesh Pillai’s assistant Manu Ashokan.

He is also simultaneously shooting for Luca, which is also helmed by a new director. Arun Bose will make his debut as a director with the film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Ahaana Krishna of Njan Steve Lopez fame plays Tovino’s romantic interest.