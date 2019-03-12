Tovino Thomas starrer Kalki goes on floors, see photos

Tovino Thomas’ forthcoming film Kalki went on floors on Monday with a customary prayer service. The actor shared a few pictures from the event on his social media handle. Tovino has bulked up for his character in the film, which will mark the directorial debut of Praveen Prabharam.

Advertising

Tovino Thomas plays a cop in Kalki. The character is, reportedly, inspired by superstar Mammootty’s iconic police officer character, Inspector Balram. The filmmakers are yet to share details of the remaining cast.

Praveen Prabharam, who worked as an assistant in films like Second Show and Theevandi, has co-written Kalki with writer Sujin Sujathan. Gautham Sankar is cranking the camera, and Jakes Bejoy is scoring music for the film, which is bankrolled by Suvin K Krishna and Prasobh Krishna Little Big Films.

Tovino Thomas has a slew of films in the pipeline. He is also simultaneously shooting for Luca, which is also helmed by a new director. Arun Bose will make his debut as a director with the film, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer. Ahaana Krishna of Njan Steve Lopez fame plays Tovino’s romantic interest.

In the meantime, Tovino has completed shooting for Virus and Uyare. His other film titled And The Oscar Goes To is also in the post-production stage.

Advertising

Tovino is currently waiting for Lucifer, which boasts of an all-star cast led by superstar Mohanlal. The multi-starrer is the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran and is getting ready to hit the screens in the last week of March.