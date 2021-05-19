Tovino Thomas’ Kala to debut on Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Wednesday announced that his latest film Kala will debut on Amazon Prime Video soon. He also noted that the film will also be made available in Tamil. Kala is written and directed by Rohith V. S (Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis).

Kala is touted to be a bold attempt by the filmmakers as they have been very unapologetic about portraying violence on screen. They refused to tone it down and decided to release the film in theatres with an ‘A’ certificate, even if it meant reducing the size of the eligible audience who can watch it in theatres.

Kala released only in Kerala during the last week of March this year. It received a mixed response from the critics.

Kala is said to revolve around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog. A dog named Bazigar is said to be playing a key role in the movie. The film has Lal, Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor in the supporting cast.

It is worth noting that the shooting of Kala came to an abrupt halt after Tovino was injured on the sets. The actor suffered an internal injury when he received a kick to his gut while filming an action sequence for the movie. The injury was so severe that it required him to be hospitalised for a week, including two days of treatment at the intensive care unit. The actor, however, made a quick recovery and completed the project.