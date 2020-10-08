Tovino Thomas is clinically stable, still in ICU

Tovino Thomas is under medical care after suffering an injury while shooting for Kala. (Photo: Facebook/Tovino Thomas)

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is undergoing treatment for an abdominal injury, is “clinically stable” and his condition is satisfactory, said Renai Medicity on Thursday.

Tovino was taken to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after he complained of severe pain in the abdominal area. After initial tests, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

After keeping him under observation for 24 hours, the hospital issued a statement suggesting that he was getting better with treatment. “Actor Tovino Thomas was brought in to our Accident & Emergency department at 11.15 am on 07.10.2020 with c/o severe abdominal pain. He was immediately taken up for CT angiogram which revealed mesenteric hematoma (blood dots). Since there was no active bleeding, he was shifted to ICU for 48 hrs observation. His blood counts were elevated and he is being treated with appropriate antibiotics,” read the statement from the hospital.

He will be under observation for another 48 hours. “In case of any deterioration in his condition, he may be taken up for immediate laparoscopic procedure. Presently his condition is satisfactory (sic),” the hospital added.

Tovino Thomas suffered an internal injury a few days ago after receiving a kick to his stomach while filming stunt sequences for his upcoming movie Kala. However, he continued to shoot for the film, ignoring the pain. And on Wednesday, he sought medical help when his pain became severe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd