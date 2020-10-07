Actor Tovino Thomas hospitalised after accident on Kala set

Tovino Thomas was last seen in Kilometers and Kilometers.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he complained of severe stomach pain. The actor is said to have suffered an internal injury while doing action scenes for his upcoming movie Kala.

According to Mathrubhumi News channel, Tovino suffered an injury after receiving a kick to his stomach during the shooting of Kala, directed by VS Rohith. However, the actor chose to ignore the pain and continued to shoot for the film. And on Wednesday, he decided to take medical help after his pain become severe.

The report added that the actor has internal bleeding. He has been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kala is said to revolve around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog. A dog named Bazigar is said to be playing a key role in the movie. The film also stars Lal, Divya Pillai and Sumesh Moor.

Tovino also has many movies in the pipeline, including his upcoming superhero film, Minnal Murali.

