Tovino Thomas: I feel very positive about Lucifer

Tovino Thomas on Friday said he was quite excited about his upcoming film Lucifer, which will mark the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. One of the most anticipated movies of 2019, Lucifer has a star-studded cast led by superstar Mohanlal.

Tovino said like the audience, he is also eagerly looking forward to watching the film in theaters soon. “I did not think that I will be part of Lucifer when it was announced. When Prithviraj called me and offered me a role, I was very happy. This is one of my most anticipated actor-director combos,” the actor said in a video that he posted on his social media handle.

“I play a role called Jathin Ramdas. I believe that my role has a big significance in the film even though it is a small one,” he added. The actor, however, said he cannot share further details of his character.

“The post-production work of the movie is going on. The rushes that I saw during the process of dubbing and the feedback I got from my co-stars have made me feel very positive about the film. I wish the film provides full entertainment to the audience and becomes a big success,” said the Godha star.

Lucifer was the brainchild of late director Rajesh Pillai and Murali Gopy. Though the project took its own sweet time to become a reality, it has generated a lot of curiosity among moviegoers.

In addition to a sustained online campaign for the film, the producers have also planned a grand trailer launch event in Dubai on March 22. The event will take place at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi in the presence of the main cast and crew.

The film also stars Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Saniya Iyyappan and Fazil among others.

Lucifer is set to hit the screens on March 28.