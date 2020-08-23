Tovino Thomas’ father is setting high standards of fitness

Tovino Thomas introduced fans to his workout partner, his father. (Photo: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and his father are setting some serious father-son goals. The actor posted a photo on Saturday with his father. The two, after a good workout session, posed for a picture in which they flaunted their muscles.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile, Tovino Thomas shared, “My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partners. #fathergoals.”

He added, “The extra muscle on his left upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016, but since then he has been into fitness more than ever! #fatherscores.”

Ever since the Forensic actor posted the picture, his fans and friends have been posting comments adoring the actor’s father.

Geetu Mohandas wrote, “This is so inspiring.” Mamta Mohandas in comments mentioned, “No freakin way… dads a body builder?” Prithviraj Sukumaran called Thomas’ father “Amazing.”

“Just loved it bro . Dad is just superb . Really inspiring pic,” wrote Munna Simon.

Filmmaker Sujith Vaassudev mentioned in the comments, “Dude, no wonder you turned out to be like this.”

On the work front, Tovino Thomas was last seen in the Malayalam mystery thriller, Forensic, which released in February. He will be next seen in Kilometers and Kilometers, a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Jeo Baby. Tovino’s film titled And The Oskar Goes To will have its world digital premiere on the OTT app called Aha.

