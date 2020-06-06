Tovino Thomas blessed with a baby boy

Tovino Thomas shared the news on his social media handles. (Photo: Tovino Thomas/Instagram) Tovino Thomas shared the news on his social media handles. (Photo: Tovino Thomas/Instagram)

Actor Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya Thomas have welcomed a baby boy. The actor shared the news on his social media handles. He wrote, “It’s a boy” and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

As soon as he shared the news, friends from the industry, along with his fans, poured in congratulatory messages.

“Woo hooo!!! Many many congratulations. May god bless the entire family specially the little one,” Prachi Tehlan wrote on Instagram. Nivin Pauly wrote, “Congrats brother!.” Indrajith Sukumaran, Vinay Forrt and others also sent their best wishes through social media.

Tovino tied the knot with his longterm girlfriend Lidiya Thomas on October 24, 2014. Their daughter Izza Thomas was born in 2016.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in Minnal Murali. He will also be seen in Jithin Lal directorial Ajayante Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Recently, Tovino Thomas reacted to an incident where some members of a right-wing group destroyed the film set. Taking to his Facebook page, Thomas said that the reasons that were given by the perpetrators to destroy the church set eluded him.

