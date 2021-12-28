Tovino Thomas almost gave up on films after working with a bad director: ‘I took a three-month break’

Actor Tovino Thomas is basking in the success of his superhero film Minnal Murali. The audience as well as critics are praising Tovino for his performance in the Basil Joseph directorial. However, did you know there was a moment in the actor’s life when he thought about quitting the industry? Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon and Taapsee Pannu spoke about how as actors they fear landing a film with a bad director or a confused filmmaker. Both Raveena and Taapsee agreed that it is scary for them to be working with directors who are confused about their protagonists or do not stick to the vision which was discussed during the narration.

Agreeing with the actors, Tovino said that there was a time when one such project made him introspect if he should continue as an actor.

“I worked with such directors. I generally don’t take much breaks. That’s how Malayalam industry works. We work back to back. But after this one movie, I called off a few movies. I took a three-month break. I travelled. That’s when I asked myself – should I come back to the industry or not?” Tovino Thomas told Rajeev Masand during the Netflix Actors’ Roundtable 2021, adding that while all of the filmmaking process is not under the actor’s control, they tend to face the repercussions. “Certain things are not in our hands. We trust some directors. While narrating the stories, they are excellent. But when it comes to filmmaking, it is different. We cannot call off the shooting because a lot of people depend on that. And most of the time, the lead actors will be blamed (for a bad movie),” he said, expressing how Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph is an “excellent” filmmaker.

ALSO READ | Minnal Murali: When a superhero in a mundu and a mask saves the day

The 32-year-old said Basil narrated a one-liner of Minnal Murali to him in 2018. He said the film fulfilled his one childhood wish – to become a superhero.

“It was in 2018 when Basil told me a one liner of the film. From my childhood, I always wanted to have superpowers. I wanted to become a superhero. The major reason was that everyone loves a superhero and I wanted to be loved by everyone. And growing up, I realised both of these are not going to happen. But when I became an actor, my desire to be loved was partially fulfilled. Lot of people started loving me. I was partially happy. That is when Basil came up with this amazing character. At least, I could play a superhero in reel life,” he said.

MORE TO READ | Minnal Murali 2 on the cards, hint Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph

The actor also shared that ever since his daughter watched the film, she thinks he is a superhero in real life too. “My daughter watched the movie with me and my whole family at Basil’s house. And she still thinks that I have superpowers. Let her grow up and find out that her father is not a superhero but until then, I will enjoy that. She thinks that I can do whatever I want. My character doesn’t fly. She thinks that is the only thing I cannot do,” Tovino Thomas concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

Minnal Murali is streaming on Netflix.