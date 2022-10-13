Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam looks like an epic action drama, watch concept teaser

The concept teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam has impressed fans. The previsualization glimpse of the movie introduces us to a different period in history. We see the protagonist doing his morning practice of Kalaripayattu, one of the world’s oldest martial art forms. The teaser offers more action-packed moments while suggesting that this film could deal with the themes of slavery and freedom in feudal times.

Billed as an adventure drama, Ajayante Randam Moshanam marks the directorial debut of Jithin Lal. The makers earlier revealed that it will be shot in and around Kasaragod. The project went on the floors earlier this week with a customary puja. Besides Tovino, the film also stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. This movie marks her debut in Malayalam.

“My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful need all your blessings Can’t wait to work with @ttovino,” Krithi had tweeted earlier.

The makers are mounting Ajayante Randam Moshanam on a huge scale and it will release in the 3D format. The original Malayalam film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Hareesh Peradi and Pramod Shetty.