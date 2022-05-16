Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh starrer Vaashi gets release date, watch motion poster

Courtroom drama Vaashi, directed by Vishnu G Raghav, will hit screens on June 17. In the film, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing advocates who will face off against each other in court. Tovino shared the release date on his Facebook handle along with the motion poster of the movie.



Daughter of producer G Suresh Kumar and former actress Menaka, Keerthy Suresh is returning to Malayalam cinema after a long gap, although she did a short role in Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham. Before Marakkar, Keerthy was seen in the 2014 Malayalam movie Ring Master alongside Dileep. Since then Keerthy has starred in Tamil and Telugu movies, even winning the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati, a biopic of actress Savitri. Keerthy’s performance as Ponni in the recently released Tamil movie Saani Kayidham was well received by critics and viewers alike. She was last seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Telugu movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Tovino Thomas, meanwhile, has a string of projects awaiting release, including Anweshippin Kandethum, Thallumala, Pallichatambi and Dear Friend.