Mammootty, Dileep and others attend Kunchacko Boban’s son Izahaak’s baptism

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban’s son Izahaak’s baptism was held on Sunday in a grand manner. Besides Kunchacko’s family and friends, celebrity couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan also attended the ceremony.

An event in the evening saw the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry making a beeline to wish little Izahaak.

Mammootty was accompanied by wife Sulfath, while his son Dulquer Salmaan arrived with wife Amal and daughter Maryam Ameerah. The family spent quality time at the event interacting with Kunchacko and wife Priya. Mammootty and Dulquer were also seen taking selfies with Izahaak.

The gala event also saw Dileesh Pothan, Vijay Yesudas, Shweta Menon among others in attendance.

Kunchacko and Priya were blessed with a baby boy in April.

Kunchacko Boban made his successful screen debut in 1997 with Aniyathipraavu, which was directed by ace filmmaker Fazil. The film became a box office hit and even inspired remakes in other languages. His acting career flourished with a slew of other films Priyam (2000), Sathyam Sivam Sundaram (2000), Dosth (2001), Narendra Makan Jayakanthan Vaka (2001) and Kalyanaraman (2002) to name a few. He, however, took a sabbatical from acting in 2005 following his marriage.

He later returned to Mollywood with a cameo in 2008 multi-starrer Twenty:20. He was last seen in widely-acclaimed film Virus.