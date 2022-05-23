Thuramukham trailer: Nivin Pauly promises a memorable political thriller

Actor Nivin Pauly on Sunday unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited movie, Thuramukham, which means harbour in Malayalam. Set in a volatile period, the movie appears to trace a blood-spattered chapter in Kerala’s political history.

The period drama is based on a play of the same name, which was written by K. M. Chidambaran. The play has been adapted for the big screen by his son Gopan Chidambaram. Cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi, who earlier made quite a splash with Kammatti Paadam, has helmed the project.

Judging from the trailer, Thuramukham seems to have been made without the usual template of a mainstream movie. It doesn’t feel like one of those films of anti-heroes who take to a life of crime to fight the powerful and uplift the oppressed. It feels more of a survival drama with the baton of power changing hands in a quick game of dice. “Steamships replaced sailboats. An island was made in the backwater. Gang leaders left and unions took over. But, has our lives changed?” asks a character in the trailer.

The film is set against the backdrop of the erstwhile ‘chappa’ system. The feudal practice was used as a method for the distribution of work where copper coins were thrown at workers looking for employment. The ones who managed to grab the coins were given the job. The chaotic system often led to commotion and violence, which is captured in the trailer.

Thuramukham also stars Joju George, Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, Arjun Asokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran. The film is due in cinemas on June 3.