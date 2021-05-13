Thuramukham teaser: Nivin Pauly promises high-octane political drama

Actor Nivin Pauly on Thursday released the teaser of his upcoming film, Thuramukham, coinciding with the celebration of Eid. If not for the second wave of the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in the country, the film would have released today in theatres.

Thuramukham is based on a play of the same name, which was originally written by KN Chidambaram. The play was adapted for the big screen with the help of the playwright’s son Gopan Chidambaran. He has written the screenplay of Thuramukham, which means port.

Thuramukham revisits a watershed moment in the history of Kerala politics that strengthened the trade union movement in the port town. The film revolves around a period when people had to risk their lives to find employment at the port every day. At the centre of this high-octane political drama is ‘chappa’ system, the feudal system that was used as a method for the distribution of work. As part of the practice, copper coins were thrown at the workers waiting for work. The ones who managed to grab the coins were guaranteed the job. The chaotic system often led to commotion and violence.

The teaser has been cut to capture the volatile political situation of the period. There is a lot of pain, humiliation, struggle and violence, which makes the town a ticking time bomb. When it does explode, no amount of firepower will be able to put out the uprising. Nivin Pauly appears as a rugged angry young man, with bloodshot eyes and open disregard for authorities that enable unfair and unjust practices to thrive. Besides Nivin, the film’s star cast is crammed with talents like Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R. Achari and Darshana Rajendran.

Thuramukham marks Rajeev Ravi’s comeback as a director after a gap of five years. His last directorial outing was the critically acclaimed Kammatti Paadam in 2016. In addition to wielding of the megaphone, Rajeev has also cranked the camera for Thuramukham.