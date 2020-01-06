Thuramukham first look: Nivin Pauly promises an intriguing period film

Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham is helmed by Rajeev Ravi. Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham is helmed by Rajeev Ravi.

The first look poster of Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Thuramukham was unveiled on Sunday. The poster features a massive commotion involving civilians and the police at a shipyard. And in front of the chaos, we also see Nivin sporting a sinister grin like the mastermind of turmoil.

Filmmaker Rajeev Ravi is directing Thuramukham from writer Gopan Chidambaram’s script. The film is set in the backdrop of erstwhile ‘chappa’ system. The feudal practice was employed as a method for the distribution of work. As part of the practice, copper coins were thrown at the workers waiting for work. The ones who managed to grab the coins were guaranteed the job. The chaotic system often led to commotion and violence, which we see in the poster of Thuramukham.

“Rajeev and I discussed other projects before we finalized Thuramukham after Moothon. It is a period film set in the 30, the 40s and the 50s. And I love to work with Rajeev. His craft makes him stand out from other filmmakers. It is a big film, which is mounted on a huge canvas,” Nivin told indianexpress.com.

It is worth noting that Rajeev Ravi shot Nivin Pauly’s previous film Moothon, which was written and directed by Rajeev’s wife Geetu Mohandas.

Rajeev is a National Award-winning cinematographer. He made his debut as a director in 2013 with Annayum Rasoolum. However, it was his 2017 film Kammatti Paadam, which made everyone sit up and take notice of his storytelling skills.

The shooting of Thuramukham is currently underway. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith and Manikandan R Achari.

