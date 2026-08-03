Thudakkam trailer: Vismaya Mohanlal’s film promises high-stakes drama; Mohanlal makes cameo

The trailer for the highly anticipated action thriller Thudakkam, marking the acting debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, is here, piquing audience intrigue. Helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, noted for his work in 2018: Everyone is a Hero (2023) and Sara’s (2021), Thudakkam will hit the screens worldwide on August 7.

The 95-second promo opens on a pleasant note, offering glimpses of Meenu’s (Vismaya Mohanlal) life, who lives with her father (Sai Kumar) in a large house in a hilly terrain. Although their days are mostly uneventful, marked by funny banter between the father and daughter and their memorable moments with other loved ones, things take a dramatic turn one day.