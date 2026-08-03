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Thudakkam trailer: Vismaya Mohanlal’s film promises high-stakes drama; Mohanlal makes cameo
The trailer for Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, starring Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya in her acting debut, is out. The film releases on August 7.
The trailer for the highly anticipated action thriller Thudakkam, marking the acting debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, is here, piquing audience intrigue. Helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, noted for his work in 2018: Everyone is a Hero (2023) and Sara’s (2021), Thudakkam will hit the screens worldwide on August 7.
The 95-second promo opens on a pleasant note, offering glimpses of Meenu’s (Vismaya Mohanlal) life, who lives with her father (Sai Kumar) in a large house in a hilly terrain. Although their days are mostly uneventful, marked by funny banter between the father and daughter and their memorable moments with other loved ones, things take a dramatic turn one day.
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After that, Meenu’s life isn’t as colourful as it used to be, and problems and fear start following her home. As the mood and atmosphere shift, Thudakkam assumes the tone of the action thriller that it essentially is. The trailer concludes with a brief glimpse of one of Mohanlal’s unmistakable, sharp eyes.
Alongside Vismaya Mohanlal and Sai Kumar, producer Antony Perumbavoor’s son, Aashish Joe Antony, also plays a key role in the film. Thudakkam also stars Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup, and Jaffar Idukki.
Watch Thudakkam trailer here:
With Thudakkam, Vismaya Mohanlal has followed in the footsteps of her father Mohanlal and brother Pranav Mohanlal by entering the film industry as an actor. Interestingly, Vismaya’s mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, also hails from a renowned film family; she is the daughter of veteran movie producer K Balaji. Suchitra’s brother, Suresh Balaje, is also a noted producer.
One of the most influential and revered actors of all time in Indian cinema, Mohanlal has appeared in more than 360 films over a career spanning four decades. A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of Indian cinema, Mohanlal has won the National Film Award for Best Actor twice. He was most recently seen in director Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 (2026).
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