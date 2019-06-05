Thottappan, Thamasha and Children’s Park movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

As many as five Malayalam films are releasing this week as the filmmakers want to cash in on the Eid holiday starting Wednesday.

Thottappan is one of the three films that have released today. Starring award-winning actor Vinayakan in the lead role, the film revolves around the relationship between a godfather and his goddaughter. It is based on the short story of the same name, written by Francis Noronha.

Screenwriter PS Rafeeque wrote the screenplay based on Francis’ story and the film is helmed by director Shanavas K Bavakutty of Kismath fame.

Thamasha is another promising film that has hit the screens today. The film is written and directed by debutant Ashraf Hamza. The teaser trailer of the film promised a realistic romantic comedy about a middle-aged man, who is eager to get into a relationship. Comedy actor Vinay Forrt has played the lead role in the film, which also stars Divya Prabha, Grace Antony and several new faces. The film is bankrolled under Happy Hours Entertainments banner, the production house that gave us Sudani From Nigeria last year.

Director-writer duo Shafi and Rafi of Two Countries fame has returned to the big screen with comedy film Children’s Park, which revolves around three youngsters who take over the responsibility of running an orphanage in Munnar. Sharaf U Dheen, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Dhruvan play the lead roles in the movie.