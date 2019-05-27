Thottappan teaser: Vinayakan plays a doting father

The teaser of Thottappan released on Monday tells a lot about the main characters of the film, without revealing too much about the story. The little more than a minute video begins with a family watching a vintage Mohanlal film in a theater in a rural area. A girl is touched inappropriately during the screening. And she doesn’t keep quiet. Her single cry leads to a full-fledged street fight inside the dark room.

The older person, who leads the assault on the miscreant and his friends, is the father of the girl. The father is played by versatile actor Vinayakan and the role of the daughter is essayed by newcomer Priyamvada. The teaser gives a glimpse of the unbridled affection of a father, whose range no bounds if his little girl is wronged.

Thottappan is the second outing of director Shanavas K Bavakutty, who made his debut in 2016 with Kismath, which was loved by critics and the audience alike. While his first film was based on a real-life love story, his upcoming film is inspired by a short story by writer Francis Noronha.

Screenwriter PS Rafeeque has penned the screenplay based on the short story of the same name. The film also stars Roshan Mathew of Koode fame.

Thottappan is set to hit the screens for Eid.