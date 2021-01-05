This Mohanlal video will give you serious fitness goals

Age is just a number and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal keeps proving that adage. At 60, he still goes to the gym every day to flex, stretch and twist his muscles.

“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going. Follow a healthy habit,” Mohanlal gave a pro tip while sharing a video on his social media handles.

In the 3-minute video, Mohanlal offers a glimpse into his workout routine. From strengthening his core to pushing and pulling weights, the Lucifer star does all movements with precision and focus. It is possible that if you are half his age and watch the video, you may feel guilty of not putting in enough work to improve your health and fitness.

On the work front, Mohanlal is now busy shooting for Aaraattu. Director B Unnikrishnan is helming the film from screenwriter Udayakrishna’s script. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath Ashwin Kumar, Siddique, Saikumar and Rachana Narayanankutty. Billed as an action drama, Aaraattu is slated for a release during Onam holiday this year.

Mohanlal is also waiting for the release of Drishyam 2 and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. While Drishyam 2 is set to directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Priyadarshan’s period drama is set to release in theatres on March 26, 2021.