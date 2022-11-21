scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

The Teacher trailer: Amala Paul promises a hard-hitting film

The Teacher is helmed by Vivek of Athiran fame. The film stars Amala Paul, Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose and Manju Pillai in the lead roles.

Amala PaulAmala Paul in The Teacher.

The trailer of Amala Paul’s upcoming movie The Teacher was released on Monday. Judging from the trailer, it seems that the film revolves around a woman, who falls prey to an online scandal.

In the movie, Amala plays a drill instructor employed at a school. And she also seems to have a happy personal life complete with a caring husband. When all seems to be just perfect, tragedy strikes. A scandalous video, presumably involving her, goes viral. It turns her life upside down. From disappointing her husband to becoming a social pariah, she is put through a winger. However, unlike typical films that deal with such themes, the female protagonist is not locking herself in a dark room, hoping for a hero to arrive and redeem herself from her current predicament. Instead, she fights battles on her own and tries to get out of the hole.

The Teacher is helmed by Vivek of Athiran fame. The film also stars Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manju Pillai, Vinita Koshy, I M Vijayan, Prashanth Murali, Dinesh Prabhakar, Senthil Krishna and Nandu.

The Teacher is due in cinemas on December 2.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:17:07 pm
