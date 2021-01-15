The Priest teaser: Mammootty promises a gripping supernatural thriller

The teaser of upcoming Malayalam film The Priest was released on Friday. Starring superstar Mammootty in the lead role, the supernatural thriller is directed by newcomer Jofin T. Chacko, from a script written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep.

The teaser will ramp up your excitement if you are a fan of horror/mystery thrillers that deal with forces that are beyond the ken of science. The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot and the characters. What it does is give us a glimpse of the mood of the movie. The slow camera pan, the ominous background score and mystery written all over the faces of the characters we see in the teaser, promise us a gripping dark thriller.

Besides Mammootty, The Priest also stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish. It is worth noting that this movie marks the maiden collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

The production of The Priest is already completed, and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Now that theatres in Kerala have reopened after the COVID-induced lockdown, we can expect the makers to announce a release date for the film soon.