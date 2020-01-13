The Priest first look: Mammootty gives off an ominous vibe

Mammootty starrer The Priest marks the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko. Mammootty starrer The Priest marks the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko.

The first look of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film The Priest immediately captures our attention. The poster gives off an ominous vibe. The poster features Mammootty in a brown robe, reading, presumably, a bible in the backdrop of dark clouds and a church. The film marks the directorial debut of Jofin T Chacko, who is keeping his cards very close to his chest. The newcomer has not revealed many details about the film, including its genre.

At the moment, the only thing we know about Mammootty’s character is that he is a priest. Is it a The Exorcist-like horror film? Or a mystery like Da Vinci Code? Maybe a thriller involving a secret society? Whatever it is, please take our money already.

The Priest went on floors earlier this year. The film marks Mammootty’s first collaboration with seasoned actor Manju Warrier.

The Priest is produced by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan and VN Babu. It also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Baby Monica and Saniya Iyyapan among others.

Mammootty is currently waiting for the release of Shylock. This is director Ajai Vasudev’s third consecutive film with the star after RajadhiRaja (2014) and Masterpiece (2017). The film is set to hit the screens on January 23.

