Thanneer Mathan Dinangal song Jaathikkathottam: The love song is an instant hit

Jaathikkathottam, the first single from upcoming film Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is going viral for all the right reasons. The music video has already been watched more than a million times within three days of its debut on YouTube.

Composed by Justin Varghese (Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela), Suhail Koya has written the lyrics for Jaathikkathottam. It is sung by Soumya Ramakrishnan and Devadutt Bijibal.

Watch Thanneer Mathan Dinangal song Jaathikkathottam here:

Jaathikkathottam follows the blooming romance between two teenagers. The performance of Mathew Thomas and Anaswara Rajan has struck the right chord with the audience making the song an instant hit. The visuals of the song also evoke a fond sense of nostalgia of school romance, and a lot of joy that comes with it.

Mathew Thomas made his screen debut earlier this year with widely acclaimed Kumbalangi Nights. He played the youngest of the four brothers that the film centres on. In Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, whose literal translation is ‘Watermelon Days’, however, he appears to have played a more significant role.

Going by the trailer released earlier, Mathew plays a student who despises the flamboyant teacher (Vineeth Sreenivasan), who is admired by everyone, including Mathew’s dream girl. The film seems to follow the ensuing humour that stems from the conflict between the teacher and the student. If the trailer is anything to go by, Vineeth seems to have let his hair down while playing the popular teacher in the school-based drama.

Written and directed by Girish A D, the film is set to release soon.