Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Thankam trailer: Vineeth Srinivasan and Biju Menon promise an intense thriller

Thankam, directed by Saheed Arafath, stars Biju Menon, Vineeth Srinivasan, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

Thankam trailerA still from Thankam.
Thankam trailer: Vineeth Srinivasan and Biju Menon promise an intense thriller
The trailer of Thankam is one of those trailers that effectively lets out the mood and tone of the film but keeps the plot of the film a secret. The trailer opens with Vineeth Srinivasan’s character Kannan requesting someone on the phone for ‘two’ of something, but till the end of the trailer, we are left clueless about the whole thing.

Both Vineeth and Biju Menon are part of something sinister. While Vineeth’s Kannan seems to be acting with a plan, Biju’s character Muthu seems to be bothered about his actions. There’s of course the mention of ‘gold’, but there’s something more to the story than what meets the eye.

Another interesting aspect is that the film unfolds in three different states of India — Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. A Maharashtrian cop is heard saying, “Maharashtra police investigating a mallu case in Tamil Nadu.” On top of that, a few dialogues are also in Tamil and Marathi.

Directed by Saheed Arafath, Thankam also stars Girish Kulkarni and Vineeth Thattil. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran have produced the film, which will be released on January 26.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 20:42 IST
