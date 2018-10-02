Filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passes away

Thampi Kannanthanam was 64. Thampi Kannanthanam was 64.

Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam passed away on Tuesday. Kannanthanam breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 64.

Best known for films like Rajavinte Makan, Vazhiyorakazchakal, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar, Indrajaalam, Naadody and Maanthrikam, Thampi Kannanthanam directed some of his best works during the 80s and the 90s.

Thampi Kannanthanam started his career with Thavalam in 1983. He also worked as an actor in films like Itha Oru Theeram, Kathirunna Divasam, Nirnayam, Ustaad and Oru Cheru Punchiri among others.

As a writer, he has penned films like Janmandharam and Aa Neram Alppa Dooram. Thampi Kannanthanam turned producer with his 1986 directorial venture Rajavinte Makan starring Mohanlal.

Read news in Malayalam

Thampi’s association with Mohanlal was quite fruitful as the director-actor duo went on to make several blockbusters together.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App