Thallumaala event cancelled due to huge turnout: I have never seen such a crowd in my life, says Tovino Thomas

A promotional event was planned at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode for Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Thallumaala, which was attended by the stars of the film. However, the makers cancelled the event as a huge crowd swamped the venue. Pictures and videos from the mall have gone viral on social media.

Tovino Thomas later posted a video on his way back from the event wondering if it was a good or bad thing. In the video, the actor said, “We saw a large crowd at the entrance of the mall. However, we never anticipated such a crowd in the mall. I don’t know if this is good or bad news. We could not conduct the promotional event in the mall. We could not start the event because of the crowd. Even on the stage, there were lot of people. I have never seen such a crowd in my life.”

He added, “I wondered if I will be able to get out of the mall alive (laughs). I understand it is love and I am happy about it. Thank you for such a reception. It would be great if such a crowd gathers at another place. Do you know where? In cinema halls! The film is releasing tomorrow.”

Thallumaala, to be released on August 12, is directed by Khalid Rahman. Other than Tovino, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The trailer of the movie revealed that it is about internet celebrities. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, Thallumaala is produced by Ashiq Usman.