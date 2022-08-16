Thallumaala box office collection: Khalid Rahman film becomes biggest hit of Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas‘s recent release Thallumaala has turned out to be the biggest hit in the career of the Malayalam actor. According to reports, the film has collected about Rs 31 crore in four days, and it is continuing its dream run at the box office.

In a tweet, popular box officer tracker Sreedhar Pillai revealed the film’s box office collection, and wrote, “As per trade sources #Thallumaala has grossed approximately ₹31 Cr worldwide for Aug 12 to 15 weekend. It is Tovino Thomas’s biggest hit (sic).”

Thallumaala is about an infamous internet celebrity named Wazim, who keeps getting into fights with people. He ends up fighting at his wedding too, which propels him to fame. The film is more or less a series of fights the lead characters end up in. However, the well-choreographed fight sequences have turned the movie into a winner at the box office.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film three stars, and wrote, “On the surface, Thallumaala offers a lot of fun and entertainment. It’s a youthful movie with Tovino Thomas managing to look 10 years younger by achieving a slim physique.”

Other than Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Binu Pappu and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. Thallumaala is produced by Ashiq Usman.

Thallumaala is the fourth release of Tovino Thomas this year. He was earlier seen in Naaradan, Dear Friend and Vaashi. He will next be seen in Neelavelicham.