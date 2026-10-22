Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj’s co-star and ‘Rasna Girl’ Taruni predicted own death at 14

For most actors, four films are too few to etch their names into the minds of viewers forever. But child artiste Taruni Sachdev proved that quality is much more important than quantity and that one impressive performance is all it takes to become beloved by the audience for years. In fact, she only did four films in her short career, yet she managed to make such a strong impression with them that she is still remembered even 14 years after her death.

In her career, she not only appeared with Prithviraj Sukumaran in two movies but also played a notable role alongside Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan in one of his most renowned films, winning many hearts. Besides movies, Taruni also featured in several commercials, including one with Karisma Kapoor. Tragically, her life and career were cut short by a plane crash that killed her and her mother, along with 13 others.

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Becoming India’s beloved ‘Rasna Girl’

Born on May 14, 1998, to Mumbai-based industrialist Haresh Sachdev and his wife, Geetha Sachdev, Taruni reportedly did her schooling at Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls’ High School.

She appeared in more than 50 ad films and rose to acclaim among mini-screen audiences with her appearances in commercials for the soft drink concentrate Rasna alongside Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, even earning the moniker “Rasna girl.” Taruni also acted in commercials for Colgate, ICICI Bank, Saffola, and Kesar Badam Milk, among others.

Winning hearts in Malayalam cinema with Prithviraj

Although based in Mumbai, she made her film debut in Malayalam cinema, playing a central role in director Vinayan’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Vellinakshatram. The horror-comedy revolves around a little girl, Ammukutty (Taruni), who loses her mother during childbirth and is raised by her father, Vinod (Prithviraj), and his in-laws. However, as time passes, her relatives start believing that Ammukutty is possessed, noticing paranormal activities around her.

Vellinakshatram quickly endeared Taruni to Malayalam audiences, thanks to her innocent, adorable, and intense performance. The song “Kukkuru Kukku” became a rage among children in Kerala.

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“I spotted her in an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan and got in touch with her through Mr Bachchan’s manager. We were all amazed by the manner in which she performed. She was just five then and could render Malayalam dialogues after listening to them a couple of times. I still remember the intensity with which she performed in the climax of the film, where even senior actors found it difficult to work against high-speed propellers,” Vinayan told The Hindu once.

Taruni and Prithviraj’s chemistry became such a big hit that director Vinayan cashed in on it again the same year, as the little one appeared as the actor’s niece in the action thriller Sathyam (2004).

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Sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa

However, her next movie appearance came almost five years later. In director R Balki’s Paa (2009), Taruni starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, playing the classmate of his character, Auro, a boy with the rare genetic condition, progeria.

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Interestingly, there was another five-year gap between Paa and her next film, Rudhran’s Vetri Selvan (2014). However, Taruni was not fortunate enough to catch her performance in the Tamil film in theatres, as she died just a month before its release.

Taruni Sachdev with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa. (Express archive photo) Taruni Sachdev with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa. (Express archive photo)

Tragic Nepal plane crash that cut her journey short

Taruni’s death was shocking and heartbreaking not just to her colleagues and friends but also to the general public, whose faces always lit up whenever she appeared on screen. She was among the 21 people on board Agni Air’s Dornier passenger aircraft that crashed on May 14, 2012, while trying to land at an airport in northern Nepal, killing 15.

Born on May 14, she died on her 14th birthday — another May 14.

According to a BBC report from back then, the aircraft hit a hillside while attempting to land at Jomsom airport. The plane, which carried 18 passengers and three crew members, was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom. Among those killed were 13 Indian passengers and two Nepali pilots. A 2012 Indian Express report revealed that three Indians, two Danish nationals, and a Nepali air hostess survived the crash, which occurred 25 minutes after it took off from Pokhara.

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Reportedly, Taruni had no interest in going to Nepal at that time, but eventually yielded at her mother’s insistence. Before her journey, she bid an “emotional” goodbye to her friends. Although she did it as a joke, her friends later linked it to the concept of destiny. “Before she left for the Nepal trip, Taruni hugged all her friends and said to them, ‘I’m meeting you guys for the last time’,” Vriti Menghrajani, one of her closest friends, told NDTV following Taruni’s death.

Taruni Sachdev with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Vellinakshatram. (Screenshot: YouTube/apimalayalam) Taruni Sachdev with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Vellinakshatram. (Screenshot: YouTube/apimalayalam)

“When we asked her why she said that, she laughed and said she was just joking, and meant that she was seeing them for the last time before leaving for a month-long trip to Nepal and then to Bangalore,” Vriti added.

Chilling ‘final goodbyes’

“Before leaving for the trip, she circulated a message through her phone that she was going for a short trip to Nepal and Bangalore. She said she would miss all of us, and even uploaded a picture of her and her mom. She hugged all her friends and patched up with those who she had minor altercations with in the past few months. All this seems so strange now,” Tania Ahuja, another friend of Taruni, recalled.

Taruni, a Class 9 student at the time, went a step further and sent a message to her best friend that, in hindsight, seemed to predict what was about to happen. Reportedly, right before boarding the plane, Taruni messaged Tanushkha Pillai, jokingly asking what would happen if the aircraft crashed. “I love you,” Taruni texted Tanushkha before switching off her phone — forever. She never read the “I love you too” message that Tanushkha sent back.

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Even though 14 years have passed since Taruni’s death, people still remember her for the movies she did and the commercials she appeared in, highlighting that she probably would have had a long, successful career if she were around today.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and reflects on the tragic loss of child actor Taruni Sachdev, touching upon themes of grief and emotional loss; it does not constitute medical, psychological, or professional safety advice.