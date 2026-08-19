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‘Tailor-made for Nivin Pauly’: Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan unpack Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Director Girish AD's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is gearing up for a massive Onam box-office showdown with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa.
Despite facing stiff competition from director Vysakh’s big-budget star vehicle Khalifa: The Intro, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the comparatively smaller Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has created just as much hype and registered equally impressive advance bookings.
Several factors have contributed to this anticipation, most notably that it is helmed by Girish AD, renowned for creating the pan-India sensation Premalu (2024). Besides, it is bankrolled by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios, which has delivered several impressive movies.
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First Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju film
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also marks the comeback of actor Mamitha Baiju to Malayalam cinema two years after Premalu, during which she appeared in big-ticket Tamil films like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude. Simultaneously, the romantic comedy features Mamitha paired opposite Nivin Pauly, marking their first collaboration as well. With so many factors in play, the expectations for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are exceedingly high.
Recently, the makers spoke in detail about the film and what to expect. During an Onam-themed promotional event organised by Bhavana Studios, Nivin and Mamitha sat down with Girish, Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran to discuss the movie. As the conversation progressed, Fahadh pointed out that the character of Justin fits Nivin perfectly.
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Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan praise Nivin Pauly
“From the footage I saw, I would say that the film and the character are tailor-made for Nivin. Seeing Nivin happy on screen gives us happiness,” the Aavesham star observed, to which Dileesh added, “It’s not just when Nivin is happy; seeing him sad on screen makes us sad as well.”
Opening up about her character, Ashley, Mamitha said, “She is just like the rural college girls I see regularly — very normal. Initially, I struggled a bit to catch the right metre while performing. But once Girish helped me find the exact one, it was easy.”
How Angamaly, Chalakudy culture and people inspired Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Discussing the rationale behind releasing Bethlehem Kudumba Unit during Onam, Girish AD pointed out, “It’s a family movie. It’s a suitable film for a vacation/festival season like Onam. It features many characters that everyone can relate to. The main characters are loosely inspired by people I’ve seen in places like Chalakudy and Angamaly. I know a person who is more or less just like Justin.”
Syam Pushkaran added with a quip, “There would be at least 2,000 Justins in Angamaly.” Girish noted, “I think there will be one Justin, a man who is slightly older than the typical youths of the area, in every place. Hence, I believe the film will be relatable to everyone.”
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Nivin Pauly emphasised that the relatability factor attracted him most. “The house I grew up in was located right in front of a church. The two sides of the church were called angadi. We also had kudumba (family) units like this. These chettans (people like Justin) would be very active in all the unit’s programmes. I still remember some of the chettans I grew up with. Hence, while reading Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s story, it reminded me of our old times,” Nivin said.
He added, “We used to go in tempos to bring the cross for the church programmes. From serving food to all other activities, we boys were there. So, I felt that the story was rooted in a very relatable setting, helping us connect with it quickly.”
Also starring Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, and Srinda, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hits the screens on August 21.
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