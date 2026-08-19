‘Tailor-made for Nivin Pauly’: Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan unpack Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Despite facing stiff competition from director Vysakh’s big-budget star vehicle Khalifa: The Intro, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, the comparatively smaller Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has created just as much hype and registered equally impressive advance bookings.

Several factors have contributed to this anticipation, most notably that it is helmed by Girish AD, renowned for creating the pan-India sensation Premalu (2024). Besides, it is bankrolled by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios, which has delivered several impressive movies.

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First Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju film

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also marks the comeback of actor Mamitha Baiju to Malayalam cinema two years after Premalu, during which she appeared in big-ticket Tamil films like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude. Simultaneously, the romantic comedy features Mamitha paired opposite Nivin Pauly, marking their first collaboration as well. With so many factors in play, the expectations for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are exceedingly high.