Syam Pushkaran on casting Girish Kulkarni in Thankam: ‘He is an actor like Jagathy and Thilakan, he has that range’

Thankam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Aparna Balamurali, is all set to release on January 26. The film also features well known Hindi and Marathi actor Girish Kulkarni. In the movie, Girish plays the role of a Marathi police officer investigating a case and chasing Vineeth’s character. During an interaction with the cast and crew, the film’s writer Syam Pushkaran said that he had seen Girish’s performances in earlier films and was very impressed by his ability to portray various emotions.

Talking about casting Girish, Syam said, “The first time I met sir, it was during the time of the movie Ugly. There’s a reason I cast him. His character in the film was this rowdy, wayward guy. The kinda guy who gets us riled up. Then we saw him in Dangal, where he played an angry guy. There is a movie called Firebrand on Netflix. He plays the husband of a rape victim in it. He’s so calm. There’s this inner calmness in his character. His portrayal of the husband in Firebrand is so peaceful. We’d been wondering how that rowdy guy turned into such a peaceful guy. I couldn’t believe it was the same guy.”

He added, “So we knew that he can navigate between both extremes and we have tried utilising that. I think he is an actor like Jagathy chettan and Thilakan. He has that range. He internalised the character from head to toe. You know it’s not him, it’s the character. And when we see that, it makes us really happy.”

Thankam has been directed by Saheed Arafath and co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

During the interaction, Dileesh also spoke about his concerns on the Kerala audience following the story, since it has a mix of various languages like Marathi, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

To this, Syam Pushkaran revealed that he also had this concern, and he used, what could be an obstacle, to his advantage while write the story. Talking about the challenge, he said, “It’s very difficult in every sense. It’s always tough to write such characters because there is always chance of repeating information. Reiterating things people already know. That’s the worst way of writing.”

He further explained, “We used that to our favour. Characters have genuine problems to understand what other are saying. For people to understand each other in that scenario amidst their language and communication issues and for bringing in humors element and, since there is an investigation involved as well…we used it in our favour as tools to prove the crime etc. Also without repeating the information we made it till end.”