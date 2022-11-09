Suriya visits Jyotika, Mammootty on sets of Kaathal The Core, watch video

Tamil actor Suriya paid a visit to the sets of Kaathal – The Core, which features his wife Jyotika as the female lead. The video of Suriya receiving a warm welcome from the film’s crew has surfaced online. The movie went on floors last month with Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Jyotika joined the shoot a couple of weeks later.

Suriya earlier shared his excitement about the project, which was announced coinciding with the 44th birthday celebration of Jyotika. “From day one, this film’s idea & every step taken by Dir JeoBaby & team @MKampanyOffl is so good!! Wishing @mammukka, Jo n team the best for @kaathalthecore. Happy happy birthday Jo!!! (sic),” he tweeted.

For the first time, Jyotika will be sharing screen space with Mammootty. The makers earlier revealed the film’s first look poster featuring the younger versions of Mammootty and Jyotika, resembling a portrait style of the bygone era. Not much information about the film is available at the moment.

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal is written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. Jeo made quite a splash last year with his minimalist family drama The Great Indian Kitchen, which was an evocative account of the horrors of oppression of women through patriarchal ideals.

Suriya, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his upcoming period drama with director Siva. He has also shot for director Bala’s Vanaangan, which is getting ready for a release. And he’s also preparing for Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal.