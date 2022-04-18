Suresh Gopi’s Paappan trailer promises an engaging investigative thriller, watch

Amidst the ‘vishukaineetam’ controversy, Suresh Gopi‘s upcoming movie Paappan’s trailer has come out. The movie, directed by veteran director Joshiy, has Suresh Gopi playing a retired police officer named Abraham Mathew Mathan who is on the hunt for a murderer. Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha and Vijaya Raghavan will play other important characters in the movie.

The trailer starts with disturbing visuals of a corpse as it takes us into the nitty-gritty of a police investigation. The trailer hints that the murderer is a mentally disturbed person who is on a killing spree. Mathan is introduced as ‘the most uncorrupted lieutenant of Kerala police’ and we see Gokul Suresh imitating his father’s iconic action.

The movie is written by RJ Shaan. Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer while Shyam Sasidharan will edit the movie. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for the movie.

Meanwhile, another Suresh Gopi-starrer Ottakomban is awaiting its release. The first look poster of Ottakomban came out recently. Mathews Thomas is the director of Ottakomban.

Gopi landed in controversy earlier this month when a viral video showed him sitting in a car distributing money to the people who were touching his feet. The actor had organised a mass ‘Vishu Kaineettam’ in Thrissur earlier this week. He was criticising for letting people touch his feet.