Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Suresh Gopi’s Mei Hoom Moosa gets OTT release date

Suresh Gopi, Saiju Kurup and Poonam Bajwa's film Mei Hoom Moosa will now stream on ZEE5.

Suresh Gopi's Mei Hoom Moosa will release on ZEE5.

Malayalam film Mei Hoom Moosa, which released theatrically on September 30, is set to release on an OTT platform. The movie, starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role, will be streaming on ZEE5 from November 11 onwards.

Suresh took to his social media handle to announce the news. He wrote, “#MeiHoomMoosa premiering 11th Nov, only on @zee5.”

Mei Hoom Moosa revolves around Suresh Gopi’s character Lance Naik Muhammad Moosa, who comes back to his home in Kerala’s Malappuram district, after spending 19 years in a Pakistani jail. However, things take a shocking turn when he realises that the world has changed a lot and his people presumed him dead. What follows is Moosa’s struggle to prove his identity and also come to terms with the changed world around him.

The Jibu Jacob directorial, also starring Poonam Bajwa, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Salim Kumar and Mithun Ramesh, opened to mixed reviews in Kerala.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:00:59 pm
