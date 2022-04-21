Suresh Gopi to play lead role in Mei Hoom Moosa, watch motion poster

Actor Suresh Gopi will play the lead role in the Jibu Jacob movie Mei Hoom Moosa. Gopi will play the titular role Moosa, a Muslim character from the Malappuram district in Kerala. The movie will be the 253rd project of Suresh Gopi in his career.

Jibu Jacob has earlier directed movies including the political satire Biju Menon starrer Vellimoonga, Mohanlal starrer Munthiravallikal Thalirkkumbol, Adya Rathri’s social drama Elam Sheriyakum.

Mei Hoom Moosa is set as a pan Indian movie and the story takes place through a span of twenty years, 1998 to 2018. The shoot in the north Indian states is completed, and the rest of the film will be shot in various parts of Kerala. The movie is scripted by Rubesh Rain and Vishnu Narayanan is handling the cinematography. Sreenath Sivasankaran is composing the music.

Saiju Kurup, Salim Kumar, Poonam Bajwa, Hareesh Kanaran, and Johny Antony will play important roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi’s Paappan is also awaiting its release. Paappan directed by veteran director Joshiy, has Suresh Gopi playing a retired police officer named Abraham Mathew Mathan who is on the hunt for a murderer.