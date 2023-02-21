Amid criticism, Suresh Gopi says his speech about ‘non-believers’ was doctored and taken out of context

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2016, was recently under fire for his hate speech against non-believers. In a clip from a Maha Shivaratri event that was held in Kerala, Suresh Gopi asked the audience to pray for the ‘complete annihilation of non-believers’, which was met with hoots and claps from the listeners. However, on social media, the actor was criticised for his hateful comments. Now, he has said that the clip has been edited out of context.

The statement read, “I have come across a circulating video clip taken from one of my recent speeches, but it has been edited without proper context. I wanted to address this issue as soon as I became aware of it.”

He added, “I’m not disrespecting the valuable, sensible, and thoughtful thinking of non-believers or atheists, and never will. I haven’t spoken of them, and my speech has been cut into pieces to satisfy their venomous desire to deflect my idea. I was talking about hindrances and attempts to foil exhibition, exhibit or display of loyal religious constitutionally acceptable practices of my religion. If anyone in the name of politics or other religions try to penetrate, I will pray for their domination. I was referring to the distractors in Sabarimala and all those political forces who came against my religious right. That was my only intention and content. For political benefits, no ba****d should be allowed to display his politrick and I’m completely against it. Let me say my intention and no one has to reroute it. I was not indulging in politics while I said this, and NEVER WILL (sic).”

The clip, however, doesn’t have any cuts and features Suresh Gopi as saying, “While loving my Gods, I will love all the believers in the world. At the same time, I will boldly say that I have no love for non-believers. I will not tolerate any power that tries to endanger the rights of the believers and I would pray for their complete annihilation. Everyone should do that. Our belief is not to harm anyone. But those who try to disrespect our devotion, our institutions, or our way of devotion, not even one of them should lead a happy life in this world and end now.”

This is not the first time Suresh Gopi is in the news for his controversial statements. In 2020, the actor-politician said that he will not accept letters of request from people who don’t have recommendations from BJP representatives. In 2015, he made contradicting statements about eating beef. Welcoming the beef ban in Maharashtra, Gopi said he hasn’t eaten beef in his lifetime, which was in contrast to another video of him talking about how he gained weight after eating beef continuously during his trip to Zurich.