Suresh Gopi returns to the big screen with Vijay Antony’s Thamizharasan

Actor Suresh Gopi recently joined the sets of music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Thamizharasan. It will mark the National Award-winning Malayalam actor’s comeback to acting after a gap of four years.

Suresh was last seen in Tamil film I, which was directed by Shankar. In the film, starring Vikram and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, the actor-turned-politician played the antagonist.

Thamizharasan is directed by Babu Yogeswaran of Daas fame. The film has Vijay Antony playing the role of a cop. He had also played a police officer in his last film Thimiru Pudichavan.

“I don’t tend to repeat my roles in general, but I was too tempted to sign the film because of its content,” Vijay Antony told Indianexpress.com earlier.

The film stars Remya Nambeesan, Yogi Babu, Pandiarajan, Mahat Raghavendra among others. It also marks the acting debut of director Mohan Raja’s son Pranav Mohan.

Vijay Antony also has Kolaigaran and Agni Siragugal in the pipeline.