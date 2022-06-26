Suresh Gopi celebrates 64th birthday with Mammootty and Mohanlal, watch video

Suresh Gopi on Sunday turned 64. He celebrated his birthday at AMMA’s 28th annual general meet. In a video shared by AMMA’s official YouTube channel, Suresh is seen meeting and greeting Mammootty and Mohanlal. The two were also seen with Suresh as he cut his birthday cake.

Later, Suresh shared the photo on his Instagram account with three heart emojis. As soon as he shared the post, his fans flooded the comments section with love for the actors. “Three legends in one frame,” a comment read, while another fan called the three actors the “legends of Malayalam film industry”.

On YouTube, a fan wrote, “Happy birthday Sureshgopi… 🎉90s kids are lucky to see three legend’s blockbuster movies those days in theatre…today dont know how much i do see our malayalam movies..something the magic and vibes is missing which those time 90’s and early 2000’s malayalam movies gives us….miss those days….hope one day somebody takes a big budget movie with Mohanlal, Mammooty, Sureshgopi, Jayaram and Dileep with great movie villains like Sanjay dutt, Sonu sood, Prakash raj, Ashutosh Rana, etc in that movie….something like Expendables movie….where we can see all our superstars in it.” Another comment read, “You don’t see such unity among superstars in any other film industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

Earlier in the day, Suresh Gopi shared another poster of his upcoming film Paappan. Sharing the poster, Suresh wrote, “So excited for this.” The cop thriller marks his reunion with director Joshiy after a long gap. The makers of Suresh’s 251st film, tentatively titled SG251, also released the second look poster of the film. The movie will be directed by Rahul Ramachandran.

Mammootty, on the other hand, has interesting projects like Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach and Agent in the pipeline. Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of Ram, Monster, Barroz, Alone and L2: Empuraan.