Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Pathaam Valavu gets a release date

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s upcoming film titled Pathaam Valavu is scheduled to release on May 13. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film follows the journey of a cop, played by Indrajith Sukumaran, who is on the hunt for a convict, played by Suraj.

Pathaam Valavu also stars Aditi Ravi, Swasika, Sudheer Karmana, Nisthar Ahmed and Ajmal Ameer. The movie has been directed by M Padmakumar. He has previously helmed movies like Joseph starring Joju George, and Mamangam with Mammootty in the lead role.

Pathaam Valavu’s trailer hinted at an intriguing thriller with the right dose of emotions.

Abhilash Pilla has scripted Pathaam Valavu. Ranin Raj has scored the music while Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s much anticipated movie Jana Gana Mana is also awaiting release. Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Antony, has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.