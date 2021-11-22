Supriya Menon Prithviraj gets emotional recalling her father’s fight with cancer

Supriya Menon Prithviraj, who lost her father Vijayakumar Menon recently, paid an emotional tribute to him on her Instagram account. “I lost a big piece of my heart last Sunday(14th Nov). My daddy (Vijay Kumar Menon) passed away after battling cancer for a little over 13 months. My dad was my everything! He was the wind beneath my wings and the air that I breathed. Even though I am an only child he never let his protective nature get in the way of my dreams whether it was the choices I made in school and college, or the career and city I chose to live in or even the man I chose to marry,” Supriya wrote on her Instagram account.

Supriya thanked her family and friends, who helped her through the difficult times. And she also expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff that explained everything she had to know about her father’s disease. “These past 13 months have been the toughest in my life since we discovered my dad’s cancer. On one hand I had to pretend everything was okay in front of most people & smile while inwardly I was battling my own private grief anticipating the impending doom knowing the advanced stage of the disease. It’s true, cancer affects the whole family and here it was attacking our very nucleus. I have spent the past year in and out of hospitals holding my dad’s hand as he held mine thru life. The path was made somewhat bearable by my close friends and family. Uncles and aunts rallied around. Some friends called and checked daily. Some offered to come with me to the hospital. But the biggest life raft was thrown to me by the medical professionals,” she added.

While recalling her struggle with coming to terms with the cancer diagnose of her father and eventually losing him to the disease over a year later, she also painted a very compassionate picture of her father.

“As I look at the urn of ashes that now holds my dear dad all I can say is I know you’ve left me daddy but I dare say I carry you in my heart and in my being and In so many ways I am you Dad.

Signing off with the words of your favourite track: Chalte chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna, Kabhi Alvida na kehna, Kabhi Alvida na kehna!,” she said.