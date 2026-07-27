From a superstar’s driver to Malayalam’s most powerful producer: The Antony Perumbavoor story

Whenever a movie becomes a massive success, the lion’s share of credit usually goes to the director and the main cast. The remaining goes to the rest of the technical crew and, sometimes, the supporting actors. Producers rarely receive recognition for bringing a script to life. Yet their role in every film is impossible to overlook. Although the industry has had several prolific producers over the years, Antony Perumbavoor is widely regarded as the most successful Malayalam film producer of all time. And his life story may be even more intriguing than that of his movies.

Malekudy Joseph Antony originally hails from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district and rose to fame through his association with Mohanlal. However, it wasn’t as a producer or even as a film professional that Antony first met the Malayalam superstar. In fact, he stepped into Mohanlal’s life as a driver.

Must Read | ‘Cried like a child’: Cochin Haneefa kept his fatal illness a secret from friend Mammootty

How a 22-day driving job changed Antony Perumbavoor’s life

When the production of director Sathyan Anthikad’s Mohanlal-Sreenivasan starrer Pattanapravesham (1988), a sequel to the classic Nadodikkattu (1987), was underway, the makers needed a driver for Mohanlal, and Antony somehow received the opportunity. For the next 22 days, he worked as a chauffeur to the actor, who had by then emerged as a superstar in the Malayalam film industry.

A month after that stint, Antony, along with a few friends, went to see the shooting of K Madhu’s Moonnam Mura (1988), also starring Mohanlal. However, the actor recognised him from afar, called him over, and interacted with him. The superstar subsequently asked Antony to work with him as a chauffeur on Moonnam Mura too, and he did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antony Perumbavoor (@antonyperumbavoor)

By the time the film wrapped production, Mohanlal had grown quite fond of Antony, appreciating his love and devotion. Mohanlal subsequently told him, “Antony, you join me.” Since then, Antony has been not just the superstar’s driver but also his trusted and loyal companion.

Mohanlal on his 30+ year bond with Antony Perumbavoor

Opening up about their bond, Mohanlal once recalled that he got both his wife, Suchitra, and Antony around the same time in life. He shared during a television show, “I got my wife and Antony around the same time. Perhaps my wife feels I love Antony more than her. She is jealous that I spend most of my time travelling and staying with Antony.”

He added, “Now, I say with conviction that behind every success in my film career and all the good in my life, there is a person named Antony Perumbavoor. That is the truth, and I honour that truth. I believe that Antony will be with me until my last breath.”

Story continues below this ad

Don’t Miss | Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces

Besides acting, Mohanlal has also tried his hand at film production. While he produced a few movies with his friends in the 1980s, he established Pranavam Arts International in the early 1990s and began bankrolling films independently. Although the movies he produced, such as His Highness Abdulla, Bharatham, Kamaladalam, Kaalapani, and Vaanaprastham, earned critical acclaim, they weren’t commercial successes. By 1999, he wound up production.

The Aashirvad Cinemas story

Meanwhile, Mohanlal inspired Antony to take up film production. Besides being the superstar’s driver, Antony’s sole movie experience at that time was a handful of brief appearances in Mohanlal-led films such as Kilukkam, Gandharvam, Pingami, Chandralekha, and Harikrishnans. However, with Mohanlal’s full support, Antony decided to take the leap.

Thus, he founded the production company Aashirvad Cinemas and made his debut by bankrolling director Shaji Kailas’ Narasimham (2000). Mounted on a budget of Rs 1 crore, the action drama collected Rs 22 crore, as reported by Onmanorama. Aashirvad’s sophomore production venture, Ranjith’s Ravanaprabhu (2001), also became a bumper hit, quickly establishing Antony Perumbavoor as a strong producer in Malayalam cinema.

Story continues below this ad

(L-R) Antony Perumbavoor, Santhy Antony, Suchitra Mohanlal, and Mohanlal. (Credit: Instagram/@antonyperumbavoor) (L-R) Antony Perumbavoor, Santhy Antony, Suchitra Mohanlal, and Mohanlal. (Credit: Instagram/@antonyperumbavoor)

He and Mohanlal kept striking gold going forward, with nearly all their collaborations achieving major commercial success. The films produced by Aashirvad Cinemas include Natturajavu (2004), Naran (2005), Rasathanthram (2006), Paradeshi (2007), Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009), Drishyam (2013), Oppam (2016), Odiyan (2019), Lucifer (2019), Drishyam 2 (2021), Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (2021), Bro Daddy (2022), L2: Empuraan (2025), Hridayapoorvam (2025), and Drishyam 3 (2026).

Interestingly, Aashirvad Cinemas is the only production house with more than one title in the list of top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time — L2: Empuraan (Rs 266.81 crore) and Drishyam 3 (Rs 239.83 crore). “Antony is not just a producer or an associate to me; he is a member of my family,” Mohanlal has testified on many occasions.

Amid their partnership, Antony Perumbavoor also launched the superstar’s son, Pranav, through Jeethu Joseph’s Aadhi (2018). Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya’s debut film, Thudakkam, which is gearing up to hit the screens on August 7, is also produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.

Antony is known for his organised, disciplined approach to film production, and he often visits locations in person to ensure everything runs on schedule. He is married to Santhy Antony, and they have two children together. His family also shares a close bond with Mohanlal’s family, and they often vacation together.