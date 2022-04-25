Malayalam movie Summer in Bethlehem to have a sequel

Superhit Malayalam movie Summer in Bethlehem will have a second part. Producer Siyad Kokker announced the sequel of the 1998 movie which had Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Mohanlal also appeared in a cameo role in the movie. Late actor Kalabhvan Mani, Sukumari, and Janardhanan also played pivotal characters.

Siyad Kokker announced the film at the audio launch of the upcoming movie Meri Awas Suno, which is directed by Prajesh Sen and stars Jayasurya and Manju Warrier. At the event, Siyad Koker said Manju Warrier is like a family member to him even though Summer in Bethlehem was the only movie that saw their collaboration. He also assured that Manju Warrier will be a part of Summer in Bethlehem 2 and the discussions for a sequel are on.

The movie is about two friends Dennis (Suresh Gopi) and Ravi Shanker (Jayaram) who run a farm named Bethlehem. The film comes to life when Ravi Shanker’s grandparents and his five cousins visit him there. Manju Warrier’s character Ammi steals the show in the film which is high on situational comedy and remains celebratory in its tone. The film ended on a mysterious note as Ravi Shanker’s secret lover in the film was never revealed.