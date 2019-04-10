Sunny Wayne ties the knot with Renjini Kunju

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne tied the knot with Renjini Kunju, a Kozhikode native, on Wednesday. The actor shared a photo from the wedding ceremony with the caption: “Just got married.”

Advertising

According to reports, it was a low-key wedding attended by family and close friends. The ceremony took place at 6 am at Guruvayoor temple. The couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Kochi for friends from the industry.

As Sunny Wayne announced his wedding, Mollywood celebrities shared their best wishes on social media. “Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! (sic),” Nivin Pauly wrote on his Twitter page. Sunny played an important role in Nivin’s period drama Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Born as Sujith Unnikrishnan, Sunny Wayne made his screen debut with Dulquer Salmaan’s Second Show in 2012. Since then he has appeared in many movies alongside leading actors of Malayalam cinema and has established himself as a bankable character artiste. He was also the lead actor in films like Almirah and Annmaria Kallipilanu.

Sunny was last seen in a cameo role in June which came out earlier this year. He is waiting for the release of Zam Zam and his maiden Tamil film Gypsy.