Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko’s deep sea thriller Adithattu set to release in May

Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko will play the lead roles in the upcoming movie titled Adithattu, which is directed by Jijo Anthony. It is expected to release by May this year. The movie has been shot extensively in the deep waters of the Arabian sea except for a few scenes. The movie tells the story of eight fishermen who embark on a journey.

Most of the movie is shot in the sea near Thangasserry, Kappil and Varkala. Recently Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne have shared the location stills and posters of the movie and the pictures look refreshing in the backdrop of deep seas. The shoot of the movie was wrapped up last year and is currently in its final stages of post-production.



Jijo has earlier directed movies including Konthayum Poonulum, Oru Rathri Randu Pakal and Prithviraj starrer Darvinte Parinamam. Cinematographer Pappinu will collaborate again with Jijo Antony for the film after Konthayum Poonulum. The movie is scripted by Khais Millen. The trailer of the movie came out in September 2021.



Sunny Wayne was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup and has the movie Appan directed by Maju slated to release this year. Shine Tom Chacko was recently seen in Mammootty’s Bheeshmaparvam, Kurup and Pada among others. He also plays an important character in Tamil actor Vijay’s much awaited release Beast.