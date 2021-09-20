Sunny trailer: Jayasurya, Ranjith Sankar subvert feel-good movie expectations

Amazon Prime Video on Monday released the trailer of its upcoming Malayalam film, Sunny. While the teaser had promised an inward journey of self-discovery of a failed musician, the trailer invalidates all the previous assumptions one could have had about the film.

The trailer opens with Jayasurya’s Sunny yearning for an opportunity to interact with a fellow human. Seemingly locked up in the room of a fancy hotel, Sunny’s solitude seems to turn into a living hell, driving him to the edge. The one-man movie has certain elements of a thriller. However, director Ranjith Sankar seems to have used elements from various genres to keep the audience engaged.

Jayasurya plays the role of a man who returns to Kerala after losing everything in Dubai. Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, he’s placed under quarantine at the hotel, forcing him into the hardest battle of his life against himself.

Sunny marks Jayasurya’s eighth collaboration with Ranjith. The actor-director duo last combination was Pretham 2, which came out in 2018.

Sunny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 23.