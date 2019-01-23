Sunny Leone shoots for Mammootty’s Madhura Raja in Kochi

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has started shooting for a special dance number in upcoming Malayalam movie Madhura Raja, starring superstar Mammootty in the lead role. She landed in Kochi airport on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from producer Nelson Ipe. On Wednesday, she joined the sets at EKM Poombatta Godown.

The filming of the song will go on for three days, and she will be sharing the screen space with Mammootty. The upcoming film is the sequel to Mammootty’s Pokkiri Raja. Director Vysakh made his debut with Pokkiri Raja in 2010. The movie was one of the top-grossing films in Malayalam that year. Later, the director went on to make several other commercial entertainers. He also helmed superstar Mohanlal’s 2016 blockbuster Pulimurugan.

Madhura Raja will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

While Madhura Raja will mark Sunny’s entry into Mollywood, she is all set for her first Malayalam film as a female lead, Rangeela. “Hey everyone.. I’m going to make my Debut in Malayalam Film industry in “Rangeela” Shoot for the same starts from first week of February. The film is directed by Santosh Nair and produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner – Backwater studios (sic),” wrote the actor on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Sunny Leone is also shooting for another south Indian film, Veeramahadevi. It is a period drama shot in Tamil. However, it will also be dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.