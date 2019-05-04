Sunny Leone exudes oomph in Madhura Raja song Moha Mundiri

Sunny Leone’s special dance number in Mammootty’s Madhura Raja is out. The song titled “Moha Mundiri” features Leone along with the Malayalam superstar. It has been composed by Gopi Sundar and the lyrics of the peppy number are penned by BK Harinarayanan. In the voice of Sithara Krishnakumar, the song has already been received well by the audience of Madura Raja, a sequel to Mammootty’s 2010 hit Pokkiri Raja.

Advertising

In the music video, Sunny Leone exudes oomph and glamour. She pulls off some sensuous dance moves with grace as the audience enjoys the thumping beats of the song. However, at a few places, she looks quite similar to Laila of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.

Madhura Raja, directed by Vysakh, hit the theatres on April 12. The film received a mixed response from the audience. But, the song “Moha Mundiri” received an overwhelming response from the movie-goers in Kerala.

After the film’s release, Leone shared a video on Instagram where her fans were seen dancing and rooting for her in front of the screens in the theaters. Along with the video, she wrote, “Loved the fan response for my song in #Madhuraja.” Later, she also shared a photo with Mammootty from the sets of the movie and captioned it, “Thank you @mammootty and thanks a lot to all my fans who widely appreciated my performance in #Madhuraja.”

While Madhura Raja marks Leone’s entry in Mollywood, she has another south Indian film, Veeramahadevi in her kitty. It is a period drama shot in Tamil. However, it will also be dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. She is also excited about her Mollywood film Rangeela, helmed by Santhosh Nair.