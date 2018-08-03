Sunny Leone all set for Mollywood debut?

Sunny Leone may soon star in a Malayalam comedy drama. Sunny Leone may soon star in a Malayalam comedy drama.

Sunny Leone is all set to foray into the Malayalam film industry. The actor has been reportedly roped in for filmmaker Omar Lulu’s upcoming comedy film. Apart from Sunny, the film is also said to star actors like Jayaram, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Honeyrose and Vinay Forrt.

A source close to the project told TOI, “Sunny has been signed for an untitled project starring Jayaram, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Honeyrose and Vinay Forrt. It will be a colourful comedy entertainer.” The report also mentioned that the director who has also helmed Priya Prakash Warrier starrer Oru Adaar Love earlier wanted to cast Mia Khalifa for the role.

In another development, Sunny might soon pour her heart out on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in its sixth edition. A report in DNA suggests that the actor will be making her debut on the popular chat show but her co-guest hasn’t been decided yet. Along with Sunny, names of Dhadak actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have also been doing the rounds in the list of debutants on Karan’s show this year.

Recently, the audience got to witness Sunny Leone’s life in the Zee5 web series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The 20-episode series chronicles her life from being an adult star to a well-known Bollywood actor. She will be next seen in Veeramahadevi, which is her first Tamil film as a lead actor. The film will also be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Sunny has trained herself in sword fighting and horse riding for the movie.

