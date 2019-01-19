Suniel Shetty joins Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Suniel Shetty is all set to share screen space with Mohanlal in his next film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Shetty will, reportedly, play a warrior in the period drama.

The shooting of the Priyadarshan directorial began in Hyderabad this week. Marakkar will be shot on a large scale and is touted to be Priyadarshan’s magnum opus.

In the first look of Suniel Shetty’s character in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, he is seen sporting long hair and beard complete with an armour to play the role of a warrior.

Set in the 16th century, the film is said to be based on the true story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the four Marakkars who helped organize the first naval defence of the Indian coast and played a major part in the Hindu king of Calicut Zamorin’s naval wars with the Portuguese from 1502 to 1600.

While Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will play the titular role, actor Prabhudheva will be seen in an important role.

According to sources, most of the film will be shot in Ramoji film city, Hyderabad and extensive sets including vintage ships will be created.

.Stills of @SunielVShetty from the sets of #Marakkar Movie pic.twitter.com/zKRBpd5f3m — Marakkar Lion Of Arabian Sea (@MarakkarMovie) January 19, 2019

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be a multilingual film and will simultaneously release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.